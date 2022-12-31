HamberMenu
Malpe Beach festival for three days from January 20

December 31, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A chariot being flagged off by MLA Raghupathi Bhat in Udupi on Saturday.

A chariot being flagged off by MLA Raghupathi Bhat in Udupi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Malpe Beach Festival will be held for three days from January 20, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao.

Speaking at the flagging off of the ‘Udupi Rajatha Mahotsava Ratha’ (a chariot on wheels), sponsored by the South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd (SCDCC), in Udupi on Saturday, he said that the chariot on wheels will tour all coastal districts for 25 days and enlighten people on the tourist destinations in Udupi.

The chariot was launched to commemorate the silver jubilee of the formation of Udupi district.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat who flagged the chariot said that it highlighted the progress and culture of Udupi district.

The district administration has been chalking out plans and programmes for the integrated development of the district for the next 25 years. The suggestions given by the experts will be recorded taken into account while preparing future plans. All efforts will be made to promote the district as a tourist destination.

Chairman of SCDCC Bank M.N. Rajendra Kumar said that more industries should be set up in the coastal belt to strengthen the economy. The tourist destinations of Udupi should be made known internationally.

The chariot highlighted Yakshagana, Kambala (slush track buffalo race), Daivaradhane (spirit worship), Huli Vesha (tiger dance), temples of Udupi district, and tourist destinations in the audio-visual form.

