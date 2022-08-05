Mangaluru

Malls, cinemas to be allowed to function till 9 p.m. in Dakshina Kannada

Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 05, 2022 21:15 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 21:15 IST

The district administration has allowed malls and cinemas in Dakshina Kannada to function till 9 p.m. till August 8.

In a notification issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to relax restrictions for non-essential movement at night, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Friday said malls, cinemas, and pubs should be closed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. till August 8.

Shops and business establishments, except hospitals and medical shops, will be allowed to function till 9 p.m. during the period. While barring non-essential movement at night, Dr. Rajendra said the use of autorickshaws and other vehicles would be allowed only for emergency purpose. Vehicles can be used for movement of essential commodities, he said.

Schools and other educational institutions will function in a normal way. Food parcel service at night will be allowed only in emergency situation, he said.

The revised order of restrictions, he said, had been issued following a request by Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane for the continuation of restrictions under Section 144 of the Cr.PC for maintenance of peace in Dakshina Kannada.

