Mall attack: Kateel says he regrets statement

To end the controversy over his statement following the attack on an insurance company executive at Forum Fiza Mall here, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said he regretted the statement made without considering the facts.

The executive, Manjunath, was attacked by a group of college students after he said that this was a “Hindu rashtra”. Mr. Kateel on Thursday said: “the State government will take stern action against those harassing Hindu girls”.

Talking to The Hindu on Saturday, Mr. Kateel said he made the statement in Bengaluru hearing the version of the incident from some of his party activists.

“It was only later I realised that what was told to me was different from what had happened on September 25. I will not speak anything more on this now. I want the issue to die down,” he said.

On September 25, a group of students, who were at the food court of Forum Mall here, assaulted Mr. Manjunath after recording his statement on their phones.

The Mangaluru South police arrested six students in connection with the incident. One minor student was booked.

A petition was also filed by Social Democratic Party of India seeking action against Mr. Manjunath.

While condemning the assault of Mr. Manjunath, U.T. Khader, MLA, on Saturday said elected representatives should desist from making statements that would aggravate an incident involving college students.