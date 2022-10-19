Mangaluru

Malini Parthasarathy to deliver M.V. Kamath Endowment Lecture in Manipal today

Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt. Ltd. and Director, Editorial Strategy, will deliver the M.V. Kamath Endowment Lecture organised by the Manipal Institute of Communication, a wing of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), in Manipal on Wednesday, at 11 a.m.

She will speak on “Retaining public trust in journalism in the digital age”.

The programme will be presided over by Pro-Chancellor of MAHE H.S. Ballal. MAHE Registrar Narayan Sabhahit and Director of Manipal Institute of Communication Padma Rani will be present, a communique said.


