Male wild elephant sighted near Uppinangady

March 12, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

A male wild elephant was sighted on the Netravathi river near Karambaru Sudepila, around 4 km away from Uppinangady, on Tuesday.

According to Forest Department officials, the male tusker had come from forest area in Kaniyur and Padmunja and was seen moving towards another forest area. As it was spending time in the river, off the National Highway, in the morning, onlookers spotted it and took videos and photographs. They also altered the forest personnel.

The personnel rushed to the spot and took action to send the tusker into the forest. Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony S. Mariyappa said it is usual during summer for pachyderms to walk long distance in search of water.

