ADVERTISEMENT

Male wild elephant sighted near Uppinangady

March 12, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A male wild elephant was sighted on the Netravathi river near Karambaru Sudepila, around 4 km away from Uppinangady, on Tuesday.

According to Forest Department officials, the male tusker had come from forest area in Kaniyur and Padmunja and was seen moving towards another forest area. As it was spending time in the river, off the National Highway, in the morning, onlookers spotted it and took videos and photographs. They also altered the forest personnel.

The personnel rushed to the spot and took action to send the tusker into the forest. Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony S. Mariyappa said it is usual during summer for pachyderms to walk long distance in search of water.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US