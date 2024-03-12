GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Male wild elephant sighted near Uppinangady

March 12, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A male wild elephant was sighted on the Netravathi river near Karambaru Sudepila, around 4 km away from Uppinangady, on Tuesday.

According to Forest Department officials, the male tusker had come from forest area in Kaniyur and Padmunja and was seen moving towards another forest area. As it was spending time in the river, off the National Highway, in the morning, onlookers spotted it and took videos and photographs. They also altered the forest personnel.

The personnel rushed to the spot and took action to send the tusker into the forest. Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony S. Mariyappa said it is usual during summer for pachyderms to walk long distance in search of water.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.