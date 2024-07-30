ADVERTISEMENT

Male nurse from Dakshina Kannada who had treated a Nipah patient in coma at Kozhikode hospital for last eight months

Published - July 30, 2024 06:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

Family members demand compensation from Kerala government for advance treatment

The Hindu Bureau

24-year-old male nurse Titto Thomas | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Titto Thomas, a 24-year-old male nurse hailing from Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada and who had treated a Nipah positive paitent, has been in a coma at a private hospital in Kozhikode in Kerala for the last eight months. According to his brother Shijo Joy, he suffered a brain stroke after testing negative for Nipah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Joy told The Hindu on Tuesday that his brother was among the healthcare personnel of IQRAA International Hospital and Research Centre who were quarantined for a month following the outbreak of Nipah in September 2023.

Mr. Thomas was among the healthcare personnel who had treated a Nipah positive patient who died.

ADVERTISEMENT

After testing negative for Nipah, Mr. Thomas reported for duty. Soon after, he had severe headache and it was found that he had suffered a brain stroke. For one month since December 7, 2023, Mr. Thomas was in the intensive care unit and then moved to a ward.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He continues to be in a coma. There is need for advance treatment,” said Mr. Joy, who is the elder brother of Mr. Thomas. Mr. Joy left his job in Bengaluru to take care of his brother. His mother Aliyamma is also in the hospital.

Mr. Joy said the cost of treatment of his brother was being met by the hospital. “We are asking compensation from the Kerala government, which is necessary to meet the expenses of the advance treatment. An association of nurses has already submitted a memorandum to the Kerala government in this regard,” he said.

Mr. Thomas did his BSc Nursing in Mangaluru. He joined IQRAA Hospital in 2023, which was his first job. Mr. Thomas stayed in the hostel of the hospital, Mr. Joy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US