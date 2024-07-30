GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Male nurse from Dakshina Kannada who had treated a Nipah patient in coma at Kozhikode hospital for last eight months

Family members demand compensation from Kerala government for advance treatment

Published - July 30, 2024 06:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
24-year-old male nurse Titto Thomas

24-year-old male nurse Titto Thomas | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Titto Thomas, a 24-year-old male nurse hailing from Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada and who had treated a Nipah positive paitent, has been in a coma at a private hospital in Kozhikode in Kerala for the last eight months. According to his brother Shijo Joy, he suffered a brain stroke after testing negative for Nipah.

Mr. Joy told The Hindu on Tuesday that his brother was among the healthcare personnel of IQRAA International Hospital and Research Centre who were quarantined for a month following the outbreak of Nipah in September 2023.

Mr. Thomas was among the healthcare personnel who had treated a Nipah positive patient who died.

After testing negative for Nipah, Mr. Thomas reported for duty. Soon after, he had severe headache and it was found that he had suffered a brain stroke. For one month since December 7, 2023, Mr. Thomas was in the intensive care unit and then moved to a ward.

“He continues to be in a coma. There is need for advance treatment,” said Mr. Joy, who is the elder brother of Mr. Thomas. Mr. Joy left his job in Bengaluru to take care of his brother. His mother Aliyamma is also in the hospital.

Mr. Joy said the cost of treatment of his brother was being met by the hospital. “We are asking compensation from the Kerala government, which is necessary to meet the expenses of the advance treatment. An association of nurses has already submitted a memorandum to the Kerala government in this regard,” he said.

Mr. Thomas did his BSc Nursing in Mangaluru. He joined IQRAA Hospital in 2023, which was his first job. Mr. Thomas stayed in the hostel of the hospital, Mr. Joy said.

