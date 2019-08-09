Malaria causing larvae found on RTO, SP office premises

Malaria causing mosquito larvae have been found breeding in overhead water tanks at the office of the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), and a water tank at the office of the Superintendent of Police in the city.

This was found when a team of activists went on checking public offices here on Wednesday.

The RTO office personnel released guppy fish to five overhead tanks and later covered them on Thursday. The fish was also released to the tank at the SP’s office. As many as 15 activists from Padi-Valored, Vishwas Trust, and Parisara Okkoota organisations are involved in the checking.

The work of activists is part of the ongoing source clearance drive by the district administration.

“The five overhead tanks in the RTO office were open and larvae of the Anopheles mosquito were found breeding in the water,” said activist Suresh Shetty from Parisara Okkoota.

These mosquitoes may have been the cause for some cases of malaria in the vicinity, Mr. Shetty said.

Chandru Uppar, RTO, said that the lids of the overhead tanks had come undone owing to the gusty wind, which accompanied heavy rain.

Temporary measure

“The lids have now been closed temporarily by placing a heavy object over each lid. In a day or two, a permanent measure will be taken to cover them,” he said.

Mr. Uppar added that ₹15,000 had been spent to clean the terrace where water used to stagnate earlier.

“We have also cleared water bottles and empty tea cups strewn on the office premises that are potential breeding spots,” he said.

The activists were taken around the premises of the office of Supreintendent of Police by the nodal officer for source reduction at the office of the SP.

They also inspected the office of the Horticulture Department in Bendoorwell and asked the department personnel to clear a couple of mosquito-breeding spots.

Mr. Shetty said they planned to visit all taluk offices, offices of the Forest department, and other government offices in the city.

Source cleaning

Meanwhile, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani has instructed all gram panchayats to have source cleaning exercise every Friday.

“Some panchayats are doing it. Notices have been issued to those who have failed to do it,” Mr. Selvamani said.

Offices in the zilla panchayat have been told to do source cleaning work every Saturday, he said.