Malaria cases decline to 1,092 this year in Mangaluru

MANGALURU:

21 November 2020 18:50 IST

But it constitutes 85% of the total cases in Karnataka

Though malaria cases this year have significantly reduced to 1,092 in Mangaluru, it still constitutes 85% of the total cases in the State.

Among the areas with more cases are Bunder, Central Market, Court Old Port, and Bengre wards, said District Disease Surveillance Officer Naveenchandra Kulal here on Saturday.

In a meeting of traders, hoteliers, industrialists and caterers chaired by Mayor Diwakar, Dr. Kulal said the total number of malaria cases in the district was 1,175, while there were 220 dengue cases. The malaria and dengue cases last year were 2,797 and 1,539 respectively in the district.

Active source reduction exercise taken last year following dengue deaths is among the factors that has contributed to the reduction in cases.

Dr. Kulal said there is still a worry about the infection of hotel workers, construction labourers, and other workers, who sleep in unprotected environment and are exposed to mosquitoes.

Since the last two months, the Health Department has been carrying out random blood tests of people, more so in hot spots, for early detection and treatment. “We want people to cooperate with the staff who are doing the tests,” he said.

The officer asked the hotel owners and construction agencies to come forward to conduct the blood test of labourers.

“These workers might be carriers of the infection. Early testing is beneficial not only to prevent the spread of infection but helps in providing effective treatment for infected labourers,” he said. The blood test is done free at the urban primary health centre and the treatment is also conducted for free there. People can call 9448556872, he said.

MCC Environment Engineer Madhu Manohar said employers can give a list of labourers working at the site for whom the MCC will provide mosquito repellent coated nets.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar asked traders to ensure there are no mosquito breeding sites around their work places.

A councillor asked MCC to make the mobile malaria testing van available for random testing of labourers.