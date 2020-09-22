Mala-Kudremukh Ghat road unlikely to re-open today

The Mala-Kudremukh Ghat road (National Highway 169) connecting the coastal region with Chikkamagaluru district that was temporarily closed for two days since Monday is unlikely to re-open for traffic on Wednesday morning, as announced earlier.
Udupi Deputy Commissioner had on Monday ordered the closure of the ghat road following landslips and tree falls at several places on the stretch between Mala and SK Border.
Senior officials in the National Highways division of the Public Works Department told The Hindu here on Tuesday that the road stretch was cleared off debris and fallen trees by afternoon on Tuesday.
However, there were several loose boulders atop road cuttings from where land had slipped.
Allowing vehicular movement in such a condition would be dangerous, the officials said and added that the work to remove these boulders may last till evening on Wednesday.
The authorities concerned would take a decision thereafter, the officials said.
