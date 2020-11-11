Making a house out of waste

The house built by NGO Plastics for Change India Foundation for Kamala, a retired pourakarmika, in Pachhanady in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

11 November 2020 01:29 IST

Plastics for Change India Foundation builds a free-of-cost structure using discarded plastic material

Plastics for Change India Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has constructed a free-of-cost house on a 350-square foot area for Kamala, a retired pourakarmika, using discarded plastic, near the landfill site in Pachchanady here. Chandan M.C., Director (Programs and Development) of the NGO, told reporters here on Tuesday that the NGO has made use of potato chips and other non-recyclable plastic wrappers for the construction of the house for Kamala,whose residence had been damaged during the heavy rain that lashed last year.

Mr. Chandan said that the NGO joined with Hyderabad-based Bamboo House for building the house for Kamala. The NGO collected plastic wrappers from rag-pickers and waste collectors and sent them to a firm in Gujarat that compressed the wrappers and used a chemical to remove the odour. Panels with 8 mm to 20 mm thickness were prepared of this material and they were fabricated with iron and placed on a concrete foundation. “This is the first such house we have constructed. This house has a life of 30 years,” Mr. Chandan said and added that the house structure contained 1,500 kg of non-recyclable plastic material. The NGO has planned to provide solar power connection for such houses, he said.

“I am happy to live in this new, well-ventilated house,” said Kamala, with a smile. Her house was damaged in the heavy rain last year and the NGO had assured her of building it for her. Two months ago the house was built, said Ms. Kamala, who retired six months ago. She has been living in the area for the last 15 years.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Chandan said that the NGO has been in constant touch with the families of over 100 pourakarmikas and rag-pickers in Panchchanady since last year. The NGO has been helping in meeting their health and other needs that see them lead a honourable life. From February this year, the NGO has been holding online classes for 20 children of pourakarmikas, he said.