‘Make way for ambulance’ awareness video released in Mangaluru

January 16, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

As part of the ongoing National Road Safety week celebration, the Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Hospital in Mangaluru, on Monday, January 16, released a 36-second ‘Make way for ambulance’ awareness video on social media platforms.

Jeedhu Radhakrishnan, head of Emergency Medicine, KMC Hospital, said it is necessary that ambulances quickly reach place of emergency and bring the patient to the nearest hospital within the golden hour and save life. Delay in bringing the patient to the hospital is risky.

“A week ago, a 27-year-old who suffered chest pain, was brought to our hospital after an hour. Though we could treat the heart ailment by doing angioplasty, the delay led to damage to his brain,” he said and added the awareness video is to prevent such an eventuality.

KMC Mangaluru Dean B. Unnikrishnan said presently it takes about 30 minutes for the 108 Arogya Kavacha ambulance to reach the place of emergency. Motorists, instead of moving to the left of the road and giving way to ambulance, tend to move in a haphazard way and thus block way for the ambulance. “With this video produced in house, we are making motorists aware about the way they should respond on hearing siren of ambulance,” he said.

Saghir Siddiqui, KMC Regional Chief Operating Officer, said KMC has continued to emphasise about making way for ambulance during the road safety awareness programmes.

Call 112

Traffic Police Inspector Gopalakrishna Bhat said in the absence of prior information about movement of ambulances, it was challenging for traffic policeman on the ground to provide unobstructed way for ambulances. “A call to 112 to give prior information about the route the ambulance is taking, will help police to clear the way for ambulance,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Geeta Kulkarni, who released the video, said driver of a vehicle refusing to give way for ambulance or any other emergency vehicle can be booked under Section 194(E) of Motor Vehicles Act. The offender can be imprisoned for a term that may extend to six months or can be imposed fine of ₹10,000, she said.