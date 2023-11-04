Make use of skills and talent for betterment of the society: Professor

November 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Omid Ansary, the Executive Director for International Affairs, Pennsylvania State University, on Saturday, November 4, called upon young graduates to continue learning all through their life.

In his convocational address at the 13th annual convocation of Nitte (Deemed to be University) in Mangaluru, Mr. Ansary said that education is a lifelong journey, and the knowledge and skills they have acquired in the institution should be foundation upon which they should build their career path. The young graduates should make use of their skill and talent for the betterment of society. They should strive towards making the world a better place for the future generations.

Stressing on the ability to understand and connect with people from diverse background, culture and perspectives, Mr. Ansary said it is through understanding and cooperation that pressing issues of the world can be addressed.

A total of 1,256 candidates from Medicine, Dental Science, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Allied Health Sciences, Humanities, Biological Sciences and B. Arch courses received their degrees. Former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde and Chairman of Allcargo Group Shashi Kiran Shetty were conferred with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa). Eighteen endowment gold medals and 13 Nitte (Deemed to be University) Gold medals were also given.

Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde, Vice Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya, Pro-Chancellor (Hospital Management) M. Shantharam Shetty and Pro Chancellor (Administration) Vishal Hegde attended the event.

