Make use of skills and talent for betterment of the society: Professor

Former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde and Chairman of Allcargo Group Shashi Kiran Shetty were conferred with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) at the 13th annual convocation of Nitte (Deemed to be University) in Mangaluru

November 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Prof. Omid Ansary, Executive Director for International Affairs, Pennsylvania State University at Harrisburg, U.S., delivered the convocation address at the 13th convocation of Nitte (Deemed to be University) in Mangaluru on Saturday, November 4.

Prof. Omid Ansary, Executive Director for International Affairs, Pennsylvania State University at Harrisburg, U.S., delivered the convocation address at the 13th convocation of Nitte (Deemed to be University) in Mangaluru on Saturday, November 4. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Omid Ansary, the Executive Director for International Affairs, Pennsylvania State University, on Saturday, November 4, called upon young graduates to continue learning all through their life.

In his convocational address at the 13th annual convocation of Nitte (Deemed to be University) in Mangaluru, Mr. Ansary said that education is a lifelong journey, and the knowledge and skills they have acquired in the institution should be foundation upon which they should build their career path. The young graduates should make use of their skill and talent for the betterment of society. They should strive towards making the world a better place for the future generations.

Prof. Omid Ansary, Executive Director for International Affairs, Pennsylvania State University, handing over graduation certificates to students in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Prof. Omid Ansary, Executive Director for International Affairs, Pennsylvania State University, handing over graduation certificates to students in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Stressing on the ability to understand and connect with people from diverse background, culture and perspectives, Mr. Ansary said it is through understanding and cooperation that pressing issues of the world can be addressed.

Justice N. Santosh Hegde (Left), Former Lokayukta of Karnataka conferred with ‘‘Doctor of Science’‘ (Honoris Causa) by N. Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) during the 13th Annual Convocation in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Justice N. Santosh Hegde (Left), Former Lokayukta of Karnataka conferred with ‘‘Doctor of Science’‘ (Honoris Causa) by N. Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) during the 13th Annual Convocation in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A total of 1,256 candidates from Medicine, Dental Science, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Allied Health Sciences, Humanities, Biological Sciences and B. Arch courses received their degrees. Former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde and Chairman of Allcargo Group Shashi Kiran Shetty were conferred with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa). Eighteen endowment gold medals and 13 Nitte (Deemed to be University) Gold medals were also given.

Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde, Vice Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya, Pro-Chancellor (Hospital Management) M. Shantharam Shetty and Pro Chancellor (Administration) Vishal Hegde attended the event.

