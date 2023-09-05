Make use of enhanced loan for medical education, Zameer Khan urges minority community students

September 05, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Housing and Minority Welfare B.Z. Zameer Ahemd Khan on Tuesday urged students from minority communities pursuing medical course to make use of the enhanced loan amount of ₹30 lakh from the earlier ₹20 lakh.

Participating at a blood donation camp, organised by Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences at Deralakatte here, Mr. Khan said the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation and the Directorate of Minorities were extending all help to students from minority communities to avail higher education, including MBBS and Engineering.

One can grow only through education, he said, adding political power too could be derived through education.

The government has recently increased the loan component to minority community students pursuing medical education to ₹30 lakh. They should make use of the enhanced amount, he said urging students to fulfil their parents’ dreams by achieving success in life.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj Rahim Khan, MLC K. Harish Kumar, Kanachur Islamic Education Trust Chairman U.K. Monu and others were present.

Speaking after inaugurating a high school building on the premises of Darul Irshad built under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Yojana at Mittur Idkidu in Puttur taluk on Tuesday, Mr. Zameer Ahemd Khan said the Congress was committed to protecting students’ interests.

The Siddaramaiah government has revived the scholarship scheme for minority communities students that had been stopped by the previous BJP government, the Minister said. The scheme was beneficial to lakhs of students. Revival shows the Congress’ commitment to the student community.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj Rahim Khan said availing quality should be the priority of minority community students. It was heartening to note more girls were pursuing education in Dakshina Kannada.

The high school building, built by the Minorities Welfare Department, has come up on a three-acre land at a cost of ₹5.31 crore. Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai, Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai and others were present.

