Make science concepts simple while retaining their essence, says scientist

National Education Policy gives preference to teaching in mother tongue: Kotresh

While making it simple for people to understand science concepts in Kannada, care should be taken that explanation is not too simplistic to remove the essence of those concepts, said Director of DRDO Defence Bio Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory T.M. Kotresh on Wednesday.

In his virtual inaugural address of the three-day Kannada Vijnana Sammelan organised by the Karnataka chapter of the Swadeshi Vijnana Andolana at Mangalore University, Mr. Kotresh said that books on science concepts written in Kannada and local languages should make people understand concepts in a better way.

With the new National Education Policy giving preference to teaching in mother tongue, Mr. Kotresh said, more people will be encouraged to come up with books on science concepts in Kannada. A good beginning has been made in the three-day conference wherein nearly 200 research papers on health and other aspects of science have been submitted, he said.

Classical musician Vidhyabhushana, who received the Bhimsen Joshi Samskrutika Vijnana Award on the occasion, said that saints of the Bhakti cult through their compositions have conveyed the essence of Vedas in a way that the common man can understand.

Head of the Department of Aerospace Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Gopalan Jagadeesh, and Director of Centre for Incubation Innovation Research and Consultancy Krishna Venkatesh, who received the Sir M Visvesvaraya Sciene Award and the CNR Rao Science Award, respectively, spoke.

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who also addressed the conference virtually, said that the State government will support initiatives of Swadeshi Vijnana Andolana in bringing out science literature in Kannada.

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya, Head of Ramakrishna Mutt Mangaluru Jitakamananda and State president of the andolana Ganesh Karnik also spoke.