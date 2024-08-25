Make meaningful contributions to society, DC tells children of journalists

Asking children of journalists to make meaningful contributions to society, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said here on Sunday that civic society still holds journalists in high regard owing to such contributions.

Speaking at a function organised by the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, to honour children of journalists who scored high marks in this year’s Class 10 and II PU examinations, Mr. Muhilan said education teaches morality and inspires individuals to work for the betterment of society.

“The way they (journalists) conduct themselves makes society respect journalists. You need to aim at making meaningful contribution to society,” Mr. Muhilan said.

Praising the union for honouring children of journalists, Mr. Muhilan said the district administration recently felicitated Class 10 and 12 students from government institutions who topped in the SSLC and PU examinations.

“The function was held at my home office, which is a heritage building. As a child I saw the name plate outside the house of the District Collector and aspired to become one myself. I want our children too to aspire to become a District Collector,” Mr. Muhilan said.

Shivanand Tagadur, president of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists, said the union has been helping journalists and their family members meet health treatment and other expenses. He urged Mr. Muhilan to sanction one acre of land for setting up the office of the Dakshina Kannada union.

President of Dakshina Kananda union Srinivas Nayak Indaje, Mangaluru Press Club president P.B. Harish Rai also spoke.

An 82-year-old newspaper hawker Ramesh was aslo felicitated. Journalists Mohan Kuttar, U.R Arif and B. Shashi were felicitated for helping some families affected by landslip at Shiroor in Uttara Kannada district.

