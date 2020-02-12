Make gram sabhas effective: Minister

Taluk panchayats should help gram panchayats make gram sabhas effective, said district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary here on Wednesday.
Inaugurating the new building of the Manglauru Taluk Panchayat, Mr. Poojary said that as gram sabhas have largely been ineffective, there are still many villages with bad roads, poor water supply, sanitation and housing facilities. An effective gram sabha solves many problems in villages, he said.
For effective delivery of services to people, Mr. Poojary said, the State government was proposing the issuance of birth and death certificates at gram panchayats. There was also a proposal to issue caste and income certificates at gram panchayats. “I have asked officials to try this out in Dakshina Kannada first,” he said.
Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader and Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath also spoke.
