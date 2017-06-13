Make effective use of social media and reach out to people: Chandra Sekhar

Apart from monitoring interactions on social media, the police should effectively use the medium and reach out to the people, outgoing Mangaluru Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar has said.

Talking to reporters before handing over charge to T.R. Suresh here on Monday, Mr. Chandra Sekhar said that the social media monitoring cell of police was working well in the city and other parts of the State.

“We have been successful in understanding the mood of the people and have come to know of major issues,” he said. While monitoring such interactions, the cell has tried to put across to the people the department’s views too.

However, Mr. Chandra Sekhar said, there was need to work on effectively presenting facts on the social media.

“We should write creatively and make it more appealing and catching. We need to work on it,” he said.

On his one-and-a-half year term as Police Commissioner, Mr. Chandra Sekhar said that the weekly phone-in programme initiated by him was a learning experience in understanding the ground situation. It helped the police coordinate in a better way with the other departments while addressing people’s problems. “I have told my superiors of the effectiveness of this facility,” he said.

Asked of his transfer a year before the Assembly elections, Mr. Chandra Sekhar said, “Individuals matter very little. The men who have brought glory to the unit (Mangaluru Police Commissionernate) are here. It (the fame of the unit) will go further up (in the coming days),” he said.

The city police have cracked sensitive criminal cases and have been effective in countering designs of anti-social elements in disturbing peace in the city, he said.