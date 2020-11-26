Make cycling convenient and safe, say survey respondents

More than 90 % of men and women who took part in a survey on challenges in cycling in Mangaluru conducted by Mangalore Smart City Ltd. and Mangaluru City Corporation have said that they will ride regularly if cycling is made safe and convenient in the city.

Releasing the report of the survey conducted last month, MSCL said that 98 % of men and 97 % of women among the 1,674 survey participants have given a thumbs-up for regular rides either to office and school or for fitness.

The survey was conducted to gauge public perception about cycling as per the Union government’s initiative, Cycles4change Challenge. Of the participants, 72 % were men and 28 % women. While 4 % were aged less than 14, 6 % were in the 14-18 age group.

As much as 81 % were aged between 19 and 50 and 9 % were aged over 50. A majority of the respondents, 99 % men and 84 % women, know how to ride a bicycle.

Moving vehicles were a major impediment, felt 77 % of women and 69 % of men. Parked vehicles were found to be a cause for concern for 63 % and 68 % female and male respondents, respectively. Potholes and drains were found to be a concern for 69 % of men and 73 % women.

More than half of the respondents, 54 % women and 55 % men, felt that the city was unsafe and inconvenient for cycling.

On the positive side for riding in Mangaluru, only 10 % of the respondents felt that the commute distance within the city was too long, while 15 % of them felt that the weather was not pleasant. And, 24 % said that the terrain was too steep and hilly.