‘Make all preparationsfor swimming event’

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Thursday asked the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department to make all necessary arrangements for the forthcoming Swimming Federation of India’s 17th Master Championship events scheduled from November 26 to 28 in the city.

Chairing a meeting here, Dr. Rajendra said that the events would be held at the international-level swimming pool of St. Aloysius College wherein over 1,000 swimmers aged above 25 are expected to participate. As such, Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. should complete all the ongoing Smart City Works within the next 10 days, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the department to take up social media campaign for spreading the message about the event. Adequate medical, lodging, boarding and other facilities should be provided to participants arriving from different states as well as from abroad, he said.

Karnataka Swimming Association president Gopal B. Hosur, Secretary Satish Kumar, Youth Empowerment deputy director Pradeep D’Souza, St. Aloysius Institutions Rector Fr. Melwyn Joseph Pinto and others attended the meeting.