Make adequate arrangements for smooth conduct of Paryaya celebrations, DC tells officials

The DC directs officials to open counters at the Sri Krishna Mutt parking area to provide assistance as well as tourist information. Information and caution may be displayed on large LED screens at vantage locations

January 05, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari at a meeting to review preparations for the Sri Krishna Mutt Paryaya celebrations at Manipal-Udupi on Friday, January 5.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari at a meeting to review preparations for the Sri Krishna Mutt Paryaya celebrations at Manipal-Udupi on Friday, January 5. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Friday, January 5, directed the City Municipal Council and other agencies concerned to make adequate preparations to ensure the Sri Krishna Mutt Paryaya celebrations scheduled from January 8 to 18 is carried out smoothly.

Chairing a review meeting for the preparations of the administration to facilitate the Paryaya festivities, Ms. Vidyakumari asked the CMC to concentrate on solid waste management, provision for street lighting, vehicular parking, and other aspects. As the main festivities take place during the night, there should be adequate street lighting in the locality, she said.

The DC directed officials to open counters at the Sri Krishna Mutt parking area to provide assistance as well as tourist information. Information and caution may be displayed on large LED screens at vantage locations. The departments concerned could arrange package tours for the devotees to visit places of tourist interest in the district, Ms. Vidyakumari suggested.

The DC said the police have to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the festivities. The CMC and the Public Works Departments should complete all the ongoing road works before the festivities begin. The CMC should make adequate temporary toilet facilities even as nearly 50,000 people were expected to attend the celebrations every day. Temporary parking arrangements could be made at the Board High School, MGM Grounds, Beedinagudde Ground, Ammanni Ramanna Shetty Hall, Town Hall and other available places.

Superintendent of Police K. Arun, Additional DC G.S. Mamatha Devi, K. Raghpuathi Bhat, former MLA; Municipal Commissioner Rayappa, MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal and others were present.

