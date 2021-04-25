Major fire breaks out at MSEZ chemical unit

Mangaluru

25 April 2021 01:11 IST

Extensive damage, but no casualties

A major fire broke out at a chemical unit in the Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) in Permude under Bajpe police limits near here on Saturday. While the unit reportedly suffered extensive damage, there were no casualties and the fire was brought under control.

The fire broke out in a portion of a plant of Catasynth Speciality Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. at around 2 p.m.

The plant engineer told officials that he noticed a spark in the tanker of the plant. + Fire tenders made use of foam to bring it under control by 4.30 p.m. A constant watch will be kept throughout the night on the solvent fire and it will be put off using water.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said the source of fire was unknown.

Catasynth is a subsidiary of The Anthea Group. This greenfield facility in the MSEZ manufactures Catechol based products like Methylenedioxybenzene, Piperonal, Helional and Piperonyl Butoxide. The products are produced using patented, eco-friendly and sustainable processes.

Meanwhile, DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla, quoting sources, said workers were engaged in welding work and the fire was ignited through welding sparks.

The plant that started operation about 11 months ago was situated on a 20-acre plot and employed 85 permanent workers and 270 contract labourers, he said.