Majjigebailu Ananda Shetty dead

Senior Badagutittu Yakshagana artist Majjigebailu Ananda Shetty passed away in his house at Yadady in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Sunday night.

The 78-year-old Shetty having served 40 years in the field was a popular artist in the Mandarthi Yakshagana Mela. He was also part of Perdoor, Maranakatte, Saligrama and Gooligaradi Yakshagana melas. Mr. Shetty was known for his Pratinidhika Purusha and Yeredane Veshadhari roles in Yakshaganas.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.