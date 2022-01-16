Maintenance of Maveli Express gets three ISO certifications

MANGALURU

Maintenance of the rakes of Maveli Express, one of the overnight train services operated by Southern Railway between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Mangaluru Central stations, has received three ISO certifications.

The certifications are for Quality Management System, Environmental Management System, and Occupational Health and Safety Management System for meeting the prescribed standards of excellence in the respective areas. They are valid till 2024, with annual reviews.

The up and down Maveli Expresses are being operated with four rakes. These rakes are maintained by the Coaching Depot, Mangaluru Central. As part of ISO Certification, the Coaching Depot has formed model rakes and taken up the modification works to improve the facilities. The rakes were fitted with visible destination boards. The covering of the electrical system inside the coaches has been replaced with acrylic sheets and buffing of stainless steel fittings was completed, the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway said in a release.

All the coaches in the Maveli rakes are fitted with energy saving LED lights and BLDC fans. The availability of mobile charging points has been ensured for the convenience of the passengers. The braille signage for the seats and berths are the other additional features provided in the coaches. The coaches are bio-toilet fitted with proper ventilation and an exhaust system in all the toilets.

To ensure the quality of maintenance, the standard procedure is being followed by adopting mechanized cleaning of coaches. Special attention is being given to the cleaning of seats and berths.

Fire extinguishers are provided in coaches with anti-theft mechanisms for emergency situations. Fluorescent stickers identifying emergency windows is yet another safety measure.

As part of the quality management certification the records connected with the maintenance of Maveli Express rake at the coaching depot have been standardised, complying with ISO standards. Work instructions are prepared and displayed inside the depot for all maintenance activities, to ensure uniformity in procedures during maintenance. To ensure smooth functioning of the system, training was given to staff.

Initiatives are taken to collect the waste from the source and to dispose of the same in the proper manner. Dust bins are also provided in all the coaches.

Occupational Health and Safety Management

Staff involved in maintenance activities have been provided with new personal protective equipment, in accordance with international standards, under the certification programme. To improve safety standards, workplace and fire safety training have also been imparted to the staff.

Maveli Express was introduced as a weekly train on November 16, 2001, from Mangaluru Central. As the train gained popularity among the passengers, its service became tri-weekly within a short span of time. The service of this train became daily, since 2007, the release added.