‘Main aim of programme is to create awareness about police’

Kumara Chandra, Additional Superintendent of Police, said on Saturday that the main intention of the Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme was to create awareness about the police and the maintenance of law and order in society.

He was speaking after inaugurating the programme at the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Alevoor, near here.

Mr. Chandra said that the programme was launched in 2015 and has been extended to 300 schools in the State.

In Udupi, the programme has been started in 10 schools and in each school, 22 boys and 22 girls have been selected.

The programme intends to make students aware of the duties and responsibilities of the police. They will be taken to police stations to show the working and they will also be informed about the rights of children and women empowerment, he said.

Manjula B., Block Education Officer, said that the programme aimed at teaching the children how to face challenges and find solutions for them. It was essential to inculcate values among children so that they became good citizens, she said.

H. Narayan Rao, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, said that the students of class 8 will be given training for two years under the programme.

It will also include tours within the State and to other States.