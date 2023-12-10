ADVERTISEMENT

Mahua Moitra brought disgrace to MP position, says Shobha Karandlaje

December 10, 2023 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Food Processing Shobha Karandlaje speaking to reporters in Udupi district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Food Processing Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday, said that expelled Trinamool Lok Sabha Member Mahua Moitra brought disgrace to the position of Member of Parliament by her alleged acts.

Ms. Karandlaje told reporters in Udupi that by sharing her user ID and password of Lok Sabha member portal to unauthorised persons and accepting favours to ask questions in the House, Ms. Moitra brought disrespect to the democratic system.

As an MP, one has to keep the questions they ask confidential and no one should know them until they are answered on the floor of the house. Officials struggle for days to prepare answers for questions asked by MPs. They discuss elaborately before providing any answer.

The expulsion was in right direction as otherwise wrong message would have gone to society, Ms. Karandlaje defended the move. The MP misused her position for personal gain, she said adding punishment was required for maligning the sanctity of the Parliament.

