Mahisha Dasara: Processions banned in Udupi

October 13, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari has banned processions, speeches and the use of banners and buntings for and against ‘Mahisha Dasara’ in the district between 6 a.m. of Saturday and 6 p.m. of Sunday.

In the order, passed by exercising power under Section 35 of Karnataka Police Act, on Friday, Ms. Vidyakumari said the decision to ban activities in favour of and against Mahisha Dasara for the two days had been taken to maintain law and order and prevent traffic problems during Dasara festival being held across Udupi district.

The Deputy Commissioner said raising slogans, making derogatory comments and provocative speeches for and against Mahisha Dasara had been prohibited.

No person would be allowed to carry weapons that harmed people. Bursting crackers and carrying explosive materials on these days had also been prohibited, she added.

