HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahisha Dasara: Processions banned in Udupi

October 13, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari has banned processions, speeches and the use of banners and buntings for and against ‘Mahisha Dasara’ in the district between 6 a.m. of Saturday and 6 p.m. of Sunday.

In the order, passed by exercising power under Section 35 of Karnataka Police Act, on Friday, Ms. Vidyakumari said the decision to ban activities in favour of and against Mahisha Dasara for the two days had been taken to maintain law and order and prevent traffic problems during Dasara festival being held across Udupi district.

The Deputy Commissioner said raising slogans, making derogatory comments and provocative speeches for and against Mahisha Dasara had been prohibited.

No person would be allowed to carry weapons that harmed people. Bursting crackers and carrying explosive materials on these days had also been prohibited, she added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.