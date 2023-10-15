Mahisha Dasara procession passes off peacefully in Udupi

October 15, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The first ‘Mahisha Dasara’ organised by Ambedkar Yuva Sene and Dalit Sangarsha Samithi (Bhimavada) in Udupi passed off peacefully on Sunday, October 15.

The events were organised at Ambedkar Bhavans at Aadi Udupi and at Bairampalli by changing the title ‘Mahisha Dasara’ as ‘Mahishotsava’.

After Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari clamped prohibitory orders banning taking out processions across Udupi district on October 14 and October 15 to maintain law and order in view of call for Mahisha Dasara, the Ambedkar Yuva Sene dropped its procession scheduled from Jodu Katte to Ambedkar Bhavan in Aadi Udupi on the day. The Deputy Commissioner had also banned display of banners and posters either supporting Mahisha Dasara or against it.

However, Ambedkar Yuva Sene joined by some Congress leaders and other activists took out a symbolic short-distance procession within the premises of the Ambedkar Bhavana in Aadi Udupi. Later, a seminar was held at the venue under the auspices of Ambedkar Yuva Sene.

Vittal Vaggan, a researcher and a writer from Kalaburagi, who inaugurated the seminar on the topic ‘Who is Mahisha Sura’ said that B.R. Ambedkar gave Dalits the Constitution for their empowerment and he did not give any weapons to fight against the discrepancies in the society. Dalits now have a great responsibility to fight against the discrimination based on class, caste and religion, he said.

Mr. Vaggan said that Mahisha was an emperor and a historical person and he was a protector of the majority people who lived in the erstwhile ‘Mahisha Mandala’ kingdom which had spread out across India.

Dalit Sangarshan Samithi (Bhimavada) also organised a similar under the title ‘Raja Mahishasura Habba’ at Ambedkar Bhavana in Bairampalli on the occasion.

Earlier, the VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders had threatened that they will not allow Mahisha Dasara to take place in Udupi.

