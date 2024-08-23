GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mahila Nilaya turns wedding hall, resident ties the knot in Udupi

Published - August 23, 2024 09:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari and Additional Superintendent of Police T. Siddalingappa after performing the wedding of State Women’s Home resident Khusbhu Sumera and A.D. Madhuraj of Thirthahalli at the Home in Udupi on Friday, August 23.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari and Additional Superintendent of Police T. Siddalingappa after performing the wedding of State Women’s Home resident Khusbhu Sumera and A.D. Madhuraj of Thirthahalli at the Home in Udupi on Friday, August 23. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The Mahila Nilaya (State Home for Women) in Udupi wore a festive look on Friday, August 23, as its resident Khushbu Sumera and Thirthahalli resident A.D. Madhuraj tied the nuptial knots in the presence of officials from the district administration and Home residents.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari performed the rituals of ‘Dhare’ at the programme organised by the women and child development department. The DC said with Mr. Madhuraj, 29, son of Dinesh A.P. Ambutirtha, expressing his desire to marry Ms. Sumera, 21, the administration conducted a due diligence to verify his background.

A bachelor degree-holder, Mr. Madhuraj was engaged in farming and catering thereby being financially sound. With the consent of Ms. Sumera, the wedding was arranged on Friday, she said. The ceremony was conducted with pomp and gaiety as any other wedding with the support of donors as well, she said.

The government would pay the bride ₹20,000 for her future needs and would get the marriage registered. The department would monitor the couple for the next three years, she said. The Women’s Home has 69 inmates, including three children. The government would take suitable decisions from time to time regarding their future depending upon their interest.

Additional Superintendent of Police S.T. Siddalingappa, district legal services authority member-secretary Purushottama, women and child development department deputy director C.K. Shyamala and others were present.

