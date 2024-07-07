ADVERTISEMENT

Mahila Mandala ushers in traditional paddy shoot transplantation in Kotathattu

Published - July 07, 2024 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dignitaries to the programme were welcomed with paddy shoot bundles that were kept ready for transplantation. As many as 25-30 women members of Panchavarna joined other women workers in the transplantation

The Hindu Bureau

The Panchavarna Mahila Mandala organised a demonstration on the paddy shoots plantation to showcase the waning traditional practice to the youth at the paddy field of Shivamurthy Upadhya at Kotathattu village in Udupi district on Sunday, July 7. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Kotathattu village near Kota in Udupi district witnessed a demonstration of the traditional method of paddy shoot planting wherein women engaged in transplantation sang songs of yore to rekindle the past on Sunday, July 7.

The Panchavarna Mahila Mandala and its parent organisation the Panchavarna Yuvaka Mandala, Kota, organised the event in association with Kota Raitha Samparka Kendra at the paddy field of traditional farmer Shivamurthy Upadhya.

Initiating the demonstration, Samparka Kendra in charge Suprabha congratulated the Panchavarna organisations for its initiative to introduce the traditional practices to the younger generation. President of Raitha Dhwani Sangha, Kota, M. Jayarama Shetty said Mr. Upadhya has been championing traditional farming methods in his style. Expressing concern over the present generation shunning the traditional practices, Mr. Upadhya urged them to inculcate traditional practices.

Dignitaries to the programme were welcomed with paddy shoot bundles that were kept ready for transplantation. As many as 25-30 women members of Panchavarna joined other women workers in the transplantation. While Mr. Jayarama Shetty sang the traditional “Volal” to commence the transplantation, the women sang songs of yore as done in the earlier times to bring back the tradition.

Office bearers of both organisations, Lalitha Poojary, Amrith Jogi, Kusuma Devadiga, Suresh Ganiga, Sujatha M. Bayari, Vasanthi Handattu, Ravindra Kota, Kotathattu Gram Panchayat member Ravindra Thingalaya and others were present.

