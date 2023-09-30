ADVERTISEMENT

Mahesh Thakur elected to athletics association

September 30, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mahesh Thakur, president of BJP Udupi Block, was elected unopposed as the vice-president of Karnataka Athletics Association recently.

BJP Udupi district unit in a statement here said Mr. Thakur has been a good organiser and is an active person in religious and sports fields. He is also the working committee member of the district amateur athletics association.

Party district president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak congratulated Mr. Thakur for his achievement and said he has organised several athletics events in the district.

