HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahesh Thakur elected to athletics association

September 30, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mahesh Thakur, president of BJP Udupi Block, was elected unopposed as the vice-president of Karnataka Athletics Association recently.

BJP Udupi district unit in a statement here said Mr. Thakur has been a good organiser and is an active person in religious and sports fields. He is also the working committee member of the district amateur athletics association.

Party district president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak congratulated Mr. Thakur for his achievement and said he has organised several athletics events in the district.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.