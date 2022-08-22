MAHE trains African doctors in IVF embryology

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
August 22, 2022 14:56 IST

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) campus in Manipal, Udupi district of Karnataka | Photo Credit: file photo

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, in association with Merck Foundation, has trained a set of doctors from Africa in IVF embryology.

According to MAHE, the African doctors were part of an IVF embryology training programme aimed at changing attitudes towards infertility by empowering doctors and teaching advanced in-vitro fertility techniques. Merck Foundation is working towards strengthening healthcare resources in Africa by connecting the continent to other countries.

Stressing the importance of the training, MAHE Pro Chancellor H.S. Ballal is said that infertile couples are ostracised in African countries. Monica Baawuah from Ghana, one of the trainees, stated that infertility is a serious social problem in his country, and the training programme has made them confident about managing all complex infertility issues.

KMC Manipal Dean Sharath Rao stated that KMC is aiming at scaling up the embryology training program to other countries.

The African doctors received certificates for completing the programme from Ranjan Pai, the president of MAHE and chairman of the Manipal Education and Medical Group, on August 18.

