MAHE to organise National Conference on Youth in Social Change on September 17

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 07, 2022 13:17 IST

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is organising the third National Conference on Youth in Social Change on September 17 at Dr TMA Pai Hall, Manipal with the aim of encouraging the concept of giving among the youth and sensitise them towards bringing social change.

Over one thousand students from MAHE and non-MAHE institutions were expected to attend the conference that would be inaugurated by Manipal Global Education Services Chairman T.V. Mohandas Pai, said a release. Panel discussions with eminent change-makers from the developmental sectors, including Venkat Krishnan, Principal Trustee-Indian Welfare Trust, Sanchit Jain, Co-founder, Robin Hood Army, Jigsaya Labroo, Cofounder, Slam Out Loud, Kuldeep Dantewadia, Cofounder and CEO, Reap Benefit, Vineet Saraiwala, Founder and CEO, Atypical Advantage and Ashutosh Kumar, CEO, Jagriti.

MAHE President and Manipal Education and Media Group Chairman Ranjan R Pai said the youth of the country were the catalysts of change and coild bring a huge difference in the development of society. Through the conference, the organisers aim to encourage and develop the spirit of generosity and empathy amongst students.

The conference also includes Poster Presentation on diverse issues to promote constructive dialogue and societal change. There would also be the Manipal SevaMela (an NGO exhibition) where reputed NGOs discuss the change they were bringing about and also offer internship opportunities to students. The event would also have a Hackathon on Social Change on 14 different themes.

