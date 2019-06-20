MAHE tie-up with FiGuRe Network to benefit engineering students

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) became a member of the Formation à l'Ingénierie par des Universités de Recherche (FiGuRe) Network, after an agreement signed between MAHE represented by its Vice-Chancellor H. Vinod Bhat and FiGuRe Network represented by its president Lamine Boubakar in France on June 3.

A release issued here said that FiGuRe Network is a non-profit association of universities with more than a hundred universities accredited as Cursus Master en Ingénierie’ (CMI) in different domains of engineering. CMI is a selective five-year programme, based on innovative training, including projects and internships, having strong links with research organisations.

This agreement will promote international scholar mobility between MAHE and other CMI-affiliated member universities, facilitating research, internship and placements for FiGuRe Network-affiliated universities at MAHE and vice-versa in different domains of engineering. This will benefit undergraduate or graduate students of engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology and the third, fourth or fifth year CMI Students from France.

The participants are awarded a master degree from their own university plus a CMI label jointly delivered by the university and the network.

International mobility of a semester is compulsory to get the label. Each university offers a comprehensive programme, based on existing bachelors and masters with a 20 % extra courses.

CMI students follow courses with bachelor and master degree regular students and have their own courses and projects. Each CMI is designed to prepare for an expert engineering job with deep knowledge of a given scientific domain, with extra courses in basic sciences (mathematics, computer sciences), social sciences, economics and ethics.

CMI graduates earn specialised competences and cross disciplinary skills helping them adapt to different cultural and economic environments, the release said.