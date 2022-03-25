MAHE team wins e-bike design competition

Mechatron Motors organised the contest online

The e-bike designed by MotoManipal of Manipal Academy of Higher Education. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MotoManipal, electric superbike team of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has secured the first place in an electric bike design competition organised online by Mechatron Motors, a release said.

The team was declared the overall winners in the competition. It also emerged victorious in the best business plan category, Aryan Singh, team leader and a third year Mechanical Engineering student at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), said.

Reports such as business plan, cost report, innovation and design reports were submitted by the team on February 20. The presentation of the reports and business plan was held online on March 10 and March 11.

The business plan and cost report comprised mainly of the cost of manufacturing the bike, marketing plan and the unique business strategy of the team. The design report detailed the aesthetic and aerodynamics of the bike. For the innovation aspect, the bike designed included a supercapacitor pack, automatic headlights, stand sensors and smart helmet.

The bike designed by the team is driven by a 2kW brushless DC motor. Software such as CAD and CAE were used for designing, modelling and analysis.

“Team members, comprising Supreet Kulkarni, Sathvik Bhat and Sarthak Bhadkamkar, worked on designing the bike and reports for about three months,” he said.

Mr. Kulkarni said that eight national level engineering college teams took part in the competition.

MotoManipal were previously winners at the Asian E-Bike Challenge in 2019 and winners in Season 1 and Season 2 of the National Online E-Bike Design Challenge’and won the third place in Season 3.

The same team will compete in the MotoStudent Competition at the Kari Motor Speedway at Coimbatore in October later this year. It has registered for the MotoStudent International Competition, at Aragon, Spain, in 2023, the release said.