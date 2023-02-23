MAHE suspends 42 students in connection with narcotic drug cases, says Udupi Superintendent of Police

February 23, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hakay Akshay Machhindra said on Thursday that the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has informed the police that it has suspended 42 of its students, in connection with the narcotic drug peddling and consumption cases registered in Manipal police station.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, he said that the MAHE took the strict action while joining hands with the police to contain peddling and consumption of narcotic drugs.

He said that while investigating cannabis-related cases registered in the Manipal police station, the police found that some of the students of MAHE were peddlers, while some were consumers.

The police brought this to the notice of MAHE which responded positively and has communicated that that it took disciplinary and other administrative actions against such students.

Students who were only consumers were suspended temporarily while other strict action, along with suspension, were taken against the peddlers. It included denying certain facilities of the institution to the peddlers.

“Some students who were consumers are victims of the drug consumption racket. They cannot be treated as criminals. But peddlers will have to be dealt with seriously by treating them as criminals and harsh action is being taken against peddlers,” the Superintendent of Police said.

He said that the police are also trying their best to bring the students who were consumers to the right path.

Mr. Machhindra said that after some cannabis cases, involving students and medicos, were registered in Mangaluru recently, the MAHE has also become alert.

The police had given a list of consumers and peddlers to the MAHE based on the narcotic drug related cases registered in the last three months.

The list included the names of regular students, some associated with partnership projects, some studying under fellowship and others institutionally linked with the MAHE, Mr. Machhindra said adding: “Everybody will have to say no to narcotic drugs”.

Congratulating the MAHE for its decision he said that the institution took a major decision to contain the drug addiction.

In a communication to Udupi police, the MAHE said that the Union government in March 2021, entrusted MAHE with a year-long project titled Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan funded by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in the MAHE campus and surrounding areas of Udupi district.

It said that MAHE has adopted zero tolerance against substance abuse. The students who fell prey to drug menace have been investigated internally and are suspended till the completion of the internal investigation. Further they have been referred to MAHE student counsellors to transform and lead a normal life like others.

“We thank Udupi police for identifying such students and helping us in ensuring a conducive learning environment and enabling healthy learning experience for our students.”