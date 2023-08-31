HamberMenu
Manipal student shares screen of her mobile, loses ₹27,000

August 31, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old student from Manipal shared the screen of her mobile phone with a fraudster, who claimed to be an executive of a food delivery service firm, and lost ₹27,951.

In a complaint to the Manipal police, Helly Panchal, a native of Anand in Gujarat, said that on August 30, she had ordered food using Swiggy app and paid ₹358 using her UPI ID. She then cancelled the order for which Swiggy Customer Care informed her that the money will not be refunded.

Soon after, she received a call from 8067466791. The person claimed as the executive of Swiggy Customer Care and asked Ms. Panchal to download Any Desk app in order to get refund. She downloaded the app on her mobile phone and shared the screen with the caller. The latter asked her to show the payment made to Swiggy which had her UPI ID. Then ₹27,951 was deducted from her Bank of Baroda account, Ms. Panchal said.

The police registered her complaint on August 30 under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of Information Technology Act and under Sections 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code.

