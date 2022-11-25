MAHE signs MoU with University of Birmingham for dual Masters

November 25, 2022 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has signed an agreement with the University of Birmingham (UoB) for dual Masters.

A memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed at MAHE Bengaluru campus between the two universities on November 23, a MAHE release said.

Vice-Chancellor of MAHE M.D. Venkatesh and Vice-Chancellor and Principal of UoB Adam Tickell exchanged a dual Masters agreement in Computer Science engineering allowing students from Manipal School of Information Sciences, a constituent unit of MAHE, Manipal for an integrated Masters engagement in the School of Computer Science at UoB.

Students will complete a year at MAHE and enroll for Year 2 at UOB with degrees awarded by both universities upon completion of the programme.

This will further strengthen the longstanding collaboration of over a decade between the two institutions, it said.

A student-exchange agreement was also signed allowing exchanges across any given discipline with a cap of two students per academic year.

“This collaboration has been mutually beneficial as it has brought the best of academics at the forefront for students seeking global exposure. This will scale new heights of excellence enshrining the knowledge triangle of education, research, and innovation,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

