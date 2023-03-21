HamberMenu
MAHE signs MoU with T.N. company

March 21, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal and Magnic Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

 Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal and Magnic Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on scientific research to co-develop new technologies for the benefit of society, specifically in the area of laser spectroscopic instrumentation and its application in the jewellery industry.

A release from MAHE quoted Karthikeyan C., Managing Director, Magnic Technologies Pvt Ltd, who recently received the best start-up award from NITI AAYOG, of having said: “Magnic already has ferrous particle detector machine in the market for gold jewellery and we would like to develop non-ferrous particle detector with MAHE collaboration.”

While signing the agreement, MAHE Registrar Giridhar P. Kini said: “MAHE promotes multidimensional industry-academia engagement and I hope this collaboration will benefit both Magnic and MAHE”.

