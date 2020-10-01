MangaluruMANGALURU 01 October 2020 23:28 IST
MAHE signs MoU with Esco Aster
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Esco Aster Pte. Ltd., Singapore, have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a collaborative research unit at MAHE, Manipal.
As per the agreement, the research unit will carry out activities related to development and manufacturing in the biotherapeutics area, a release said.
Through this agreement, both parties aim to facilitate research, development and commercial plans and activities relating to stem cells or extracellular vesicles, it said.
