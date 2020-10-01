Mangaluru

MAHE signs MoU with Esco Aster

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Esco Aster Pte. Ltd., Singapore, have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a collaborative research unit at MAHE, Manipal.

As per the agreement, the research unit will carry out activities related to development and manufacturing in the biotherapeutics area, a release said.

Through this agreement, both parties aim to facilitate research, development and commercial plans and activities relating to stem cells or extracellular vesicles, it said.

