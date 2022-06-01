MAHE retains A++ grade

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has been given the highest grade of ‘A++’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which is an autonomous institution of the UGC (University Grants Commission), which assesses and accredits higher education institutes in India

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has been given the highest grade of ‘A++’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in the third consecutive cycle of re-accreditation, which is valid for the next five years.

The NAAC is an autonomous institution of the UGC (University Grants Commission), which assesses and accredits higher education institutes in India.

The NAAC assesses and analyses institutions based on several criteria like their compliance with quality regarding educational processes and outcomes. It also considers the curriculum coverage of the institute, teaching-learning processes, infrastructure, faculty, research, student support and progression, governance, leadership and management. The institute’s values and best practices are also taken into consideration.

H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE said: “MAHE has always strived to maintain excellent standards when it comes to quality of educational services. The welfare of our students and their future are our priority. This recognition has motivated and inspired us to aim for greater heights and we will persevere to do so.”

M. D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, said: “This will encourage us to continue our track record of achieving excellence in education. I congratulate and thank the faculty, students, non-teaching staff, alumni, parents and other stakeholders who have supported MAHE in its journey towards excellence.”

P.L.N.G. Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, said: “MAHE has always made sure that the compliance with all the regulations and quality standards is never compromised. This success is the result of the contributions of staff and students, and guidance of the senior leadership,. With contributions by all stakeholders, we hope to become one of the leading research universities in the country.”

Narayan Sabhahit Registrar, said: “The re-accreditation by NAAC is another feather in the cap of MAHE, which is the home to future decision-makers, innovators, change agents and thought leaders.”