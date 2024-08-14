ADVERTISEMENT

MAHE ranked fourth among universities by NIRF

Published - August 14, 2024 06:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Health Sciences Pro Vice-Chancellor Sharat Kumar Rao and Manipal College of Dental Sciences Dean Monica Charlotte receiving the NIRF India Ranking 2024 certificate and trophy from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL Arrangement

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranked Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) fourth nationally in the university category. MAHE was sixth last year.

In the overall India Rankings, MAHE was among the top 20 varsities at 14th, said a release. Many of the constituent units of MAHE are also among the top 10 institutions under various disciplines.

In dental category, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, was second; Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, was eighth in pharmacy, and in medical category, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, was ninth.

Additionally, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru, was 11th in the dental category, MAHE was 23rd in research, and Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, Manipal, was 28th in architecture.

Health Sciences Pro Vice-Chancellor Sharat Kumar Rao and Manipal College of Dental Sciences Dean Monica Charlotte received the NIRF India Ranking 2024 certificate and trophy from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Monday.

Pro Chancellor H.S. Ballal and Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. M. D. Venkatesh expressed happiness over the recognition and said it was a testament to the combined efforts of staff, teachers, and students to create a climate that promotes growth, learning, and research.

