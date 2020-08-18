MAHE online entrance exams conclude

MANGALURU

18 August 2020

MeritTrac Services says nearly one lakh exams were remotely proctored

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has concluded live remote proctorin of its annual entrance exams — MET 2000 for undergraduate and Ph.D courses in collaboration with MeritTrac Services between August 1 and August 13.

A release from MeritTrac here said that close to one lakh exams were remotely proctored live without any disturbances. Amid many universities planning to cancel or postpone exams, MAHE decided to hold entrance exams for the new academic year. Mock tests were conducted to help students get accustomed to the digital interface. A helpdesk number too was shared with candidates for any-time support.

MAHE Registrar Narayana Sabhahit said that the (deemed to be) university saw no reason to cancel exams with the availability of the latest technology and tools. The entire process was meticulously designed, planned and executed without any interruptions. Besides the advanced AI-based tools, it was the exceptional quality of proctoring professionals who made the exams a success.

MeritTrac’s large pool of professionally trained, seasoned proctors have hands-on training and in-depth expertise in the online examination and proctoring process. Administrators were assigned to manage the proctors, oversee the entire examination process and provide continuous updates to the MAHE leadership team.

AI/ML-based remote proctoring tools were used to help combat issues such as duplication and impersonation. Features such as blocking virtual access, disabling Bluetooth devices, checking and disabling toggling of browsers or screens during the exam, monitoring consistency of face, eye movement, voice and background noise, webcam recordings, audio-video analytics ensured that the entire proctoring process was precise, accurate and secure.

MeritTrack Services CEO Ambrish Sinha said that digital exams helped MeritTrac to manage student experience and learning outcomes during the pandemic. MeritTrac believes that remote and online proctoring was here to stay and would be used extensively in the future for entrance exams as well as semester exams in higher educational institutions.

MeritTrac has been providing end-to-end exam administration solutions for various governments, educational institutions and corporate organisations for years now.