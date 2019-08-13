MAHE, NCC send aid to flood victims

The Volunteer Services Organisation, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (VSO-MAHE), and National Cadet Corps (4 KAR ENGR COY), with support from the district administration, held a Flood Relief Drive from August 10 to 12 to support the emergency situation in North Karnataka and Kodagu. A press release issued here on Monday said that over 150 volunteers of VSO and NCC worked together to collect 1.5 tonnes of items.

Volunteers set up collection points across prominent stores in and around Udupi and Manipal and informed people about the need to donate and urged them to purchase material from the stores and donate. The collected items were brought to the Interact Building at MAHE by the volunteers.

The first consignment was sent to Kodagu on August 11 itself in presence of the Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati. The consignment consisted of 31 specialised items, including sanitary pads, diapers, soaps, disinfectants, bucket, mugs, towels, mops, to name a few, weighing six quintals.