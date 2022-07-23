MAHE launches executive training programme on drug development

Special Correspondent July 23, 2022 00:01 IST

Prasanna School of Public Health, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, has invited applications for Executive Training Programme on Drug Development and Regulatory Science.

The executive program is jointly designed and delivered by the Centre for Regulatory Science, PSPH, MAHE in collaboration with the European Center of Pharmaceutical Medicine (ECPM), University of Basel, and Roche, India, said a release.

The program aims to enhance the knowledge and awareness of candidates in drug regulatory activities and to provide a comprehensive overview of the development, regulation, and market introduction of modern medications. Working professionals in the pharmaceutical ecosystem, regulatory agencies, government agencies, generic industry, academia, etc.,are eligible to take up the course.

Centre Director Lada Leyens said the course gives candidates the right tools to gain understanding over regulatory mechanism.